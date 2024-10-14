In These Playoffs, an Incredible Streak Is Unfolding

If you had bet on the Los Angeles Dodgers setting records this postseason, chances are the bets would revolve around superstar designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. Instead, it's the team's relatively unheralded pitching staff that has entered the record books:

33 straight: With their 9-0 win over the Mets on Sunday, the Dodgers have now pitched 33 consecutive scoreless innings and counting, reports the Athletic. That ties the record of the 1966 Baltimore Orioles (which just happened to be set against the Dodgers).