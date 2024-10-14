Liam Gallagher: Oasis Skit on SNL Was 'Excruciating'

Saturday Night Live mocked the famously cantankerous Gallagher brothers of Oasis fame over the weekend, and one of the brothers took exception. "Excruciating," tweeted Liam when asked for his reaction to the bit in which Susan Sherman played him and James Austin Johnson played brother Noel. "Are they meant to be comedians," he wondered in another post, reports NBC News .

In the sketch, the brothers showed up on Weekend Update, the joke being that they can't agree on much of anything besides cartoon characters and Sex and the City. SquarePants and Rugrat Tommy Pickles, for example, received "legend" status, per USA Today. Meanwhile, Mr. Big of SATC fame is a "toxic legend." The band split in 2009 because the brothers could no longer work with each other, though they are booked for a reunion tour next year. (More Oasis stories.)