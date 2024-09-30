"America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along," the band said Monday, announcing their first North American dates in 16 years. If they make it through their reunion concerts in the UK and Ireland next summer without splitting up again, the band will play five concerts in North America, starting with Toronto on Aug. 24, Rolling Stone reports. Concerts are also scheduled for Aug. 28 in Chicago; Aug. 31 in East Rutherford, NJ; Sept. 6 in Los Angeles; and Sept. 12 in Mexico City.

Registration for a Thursday presale will end at 8am Eastern on Tuesday, the band said in a post on X. General sales will begin at noon Friday, and the band says it won't be using the "dynamic pricing" that caused many complaints during chaotic ticket sales for the UK and Ireland gigs. Some fans were charged almost $500 for tickets with a face value of less than $200, prompting a British government investigation of whether consumer protection laws had been violated, the BBC reports. In a statement, the band's managers defended dynamic pricing as a "useful tool to combat ticket touting" but said it wouldn't be used for the North American tour to avoid a "repeat of issues" faced by fans in the UK and Ireland.

"When unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans," the band's management said. After the controversy in the UK and Ireland, the band said decisions on ticketing and pricing were up to promoters and management and they had been unaware that dynamic pricing would be used. The Guardian reports that singer Liam Gallagher was less diplomatic in posts on X. He told one fan to "shut up" and told another that they should buy "kneeling tickets." (More Oasis stories.)