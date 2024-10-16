Tom Brady Is Now an NFL Owner

Tom Brady has another new role in the NFL: owner. The seven-time Super Bowl champion purchased a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, a deal unanimously approved by NFL team owners on Tuesday at the league's annual fall meeting. In a lengthy statement on X, Brady said he was "incredibly humbled and excited" to receive approval. "I'm eager to contribute to the organization in any way I can, honoring the Raiders' rich tradition while finding every possible opportunity to improve our offering to fans... and most importantly, WIN football games," Brady posted.