Tom Brady Is Now an NFL Owner

Tom Brady has another new role in the NFL: owner. The seven-time Super Bowl champion purchased a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, a deal unanimously approved by NFL team owners on Tuesday at the league's annual fall meeting. In a lengthy statement on X, Brady said he was "incredibly humbled and excited" to receive approval. "I'm eager to contribute to the organization in any way I can, honoring the Raiders' rich tradition while finding every possible opportunity to improve our offering to fans... and most importantly, WIN football games," Brady posted.
Brady also thanked Raiders majority owner Mark Davis, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and others. "It's an exciting day for the Raider organization," Davis said. "Although Tom can't play, I think he can help us select a quarterback in the future and potentially train him as well."
- Brady, who played 23 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers, takes 5% control of the Raiders, the AP reports. He needed to receive 24 of 32 votes. The 47-year-old Brady can't come of out retirement and play again unless he sells his stake in the team.
- The deal was initially agreed upon in May 2023 , but it took owners 17 months to give their approval over concerns Brady was receiving too much of a discount from Davis. Brady's new job as a broadcaster with Fox also was an issue because it could represent a conflict of interest.
- The NFL placed restrictions on Brady before the season to limit his access. He is not permitted to attend production meetings in person or virtually and may not have access to team facilities or players and coaching personnel.
- Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour, who played with Brady in New England, also received approval Tuesday to purchase a minority stake in the Raiders.
- Brady and Seymour are the fifth and sixth former NFL players to become owners after George Halas Sr., Jerry Richardson, Warrick Dunn, and John Stallworth.
