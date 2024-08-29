NFL Limits What Brady Can Do as a Broadcaster

Tom Brady begins his lucrative new gig as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports next month. Brady also hopes to soon become a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. That combo has resulted in a unique set of rules that will limit what Brady can do as a broadcaster, reports ESPN . Brady, for example, won't be able to watch team practices, enter team facilities, or attend the usual production meetings between broadcast teams and players and coaches, per the Washington Post . The rules are intended to avoid conflicts of interest involving an owner—in this case, a potential part-owner—from having unusual access to other teams.

Brady's potential purchase of a 10% stake in the Raiders remains under review by the league's finance committee and would then have to be approved by at least 24 of the league's 32 owners. No vote is expected until at least October, but the league has decided to impose the broadcast limitations on Brady in advance, reports the Athletic. Assuming his ownership bid goes through, Brady would face other owner-specific restrictions. The big one of note would prohibit him from publicly criticizing the officiating of games, which could prove tricky as an NFL analyst. ESPN elaborates: "While Brady could, in theory, state that he disagrees with a call on air, he would be subject to fines or even a suspension if he went too far." (More Tom Brady stories.)