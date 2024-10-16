For Americans, a Chance to Enter Anne Frank's Hiding Place

The annex where the young Jewish diarist Anne Frank hid from Nazi occupiers during World War II is heading to New York. A full-scale replica of the rooms that form the heart of the Anne Frank House museum on one of Amsterdam's historic canals is being built in the Netherlands and will be shipped across the Atlantic for a show titled "Anne Frank The Exhibition" at the Center for Jewish History in Manhattan. It opens on Jan. 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. More from the AP: