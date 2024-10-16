Politics / Kamala Harris 2024 Harris' Latest Interview: Charlamagne Tha God She addresses the Black community, and calls Trump's policies fascist By Polly Davis Doig, Newser Staff Posted Oct 16, 2024 11:29 AM CDT Copied Vice President Kamala Harris participates in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of iHeartMedia's morning show The Breakfast Club, in Detroit, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) See 3 more photos Vice President Kamala Harris' media blitz continued Tuesday with an interview with Charlamagne Tha God that the New York Times calls "free-flowing," and which "often spoke to the concerns of Black Americans." Some takeaways: On the F-word: Not that F-word. Charlamagne framed former President Trump's vision for America as "about fascism. Why can't we just say it?" Responded Harris: "Yes, we can say that." The Times notes that there's an element of I-know-you-are-but-what-am-I in the comment, as Trump has often referred to Harris as a fascist. On reparations: "On the point of reparations, it has to be studied. There's no question about that. And I've been very clear about that position," Harris said. USA Today notes that Harris as a senator backed forming a commission to study the issue. On former President Obama's call to Black men to vote: Harris struck a softer tone, saying that "I need to earn every vote, which is why I'm here having this candid conversation with you and your listeners." On decriminalizing pot laws: "I will work on decriminalizing it because I know exactly how those laws have been used to disproportionately impact certain populations and specifically Black men," she said. On her Blackness and religion: "I grew up in the Black church. I grew up attending 23rd Avenue Church of God in Oakland, California," Harris said. "My pastor is Amos C. Brown of Third Baptist Church in San Francisco." On Maya Rudolph's portrayal of her: "Wonderful," Harris said when asked about Saturday Night Live's spoof of her. "I have nothing but admiration for comedy, and I think it's important to be able to laugh at yourself and each other in the the spirit of, obviously, comedy and not belittling people as my opponent does." Harris and Charlamagne got into it in a 2021 interview. (More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.) See 3 more photos Report an error