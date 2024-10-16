Woman, Teens Suspected in Attacks on More Than 100 Deer

The group drove around trying to hit deer on roads, sheriff says
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 16, 2024 4:40 PM CDT
Woman, Teens Suspected in Attacks on More Than 100 Deer
A white-tailed deer forages for food in April 2014 at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha, Wis.   (Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent via AP, File)

A 36-year-old woman and three 16-year-old boys are suspected in the shooting or killing of more than 100 deer within a 200-square-mile area in eastern Wisconsin. The poaching occurred between spring 2023 and last July across Fond du Lac, Dodge, and Washington counties, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said in a release. A spotlight was used after dark to find deer in fields. The deer then were shot. The heads of some bucks with large antlers were severed, the AP reports. The suspects also drove around with the intent of striking deer on roadways, according to the sheriff's office.

"Selfies" were taken with one deer that was struck and placed in the vehicle, Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said in the release. "They drove around to various locations with the deer still alive and suffering in the trunk or back seat and continued to produce video clips documenting their travels with the wounded deer," he said. Investigators believe geese, raccoons, possums, turtles, and other animals also were harassed. The suspects are from Campbellsport, the sheriff's office said. Campbellsport is about 50 miles northwest of Milwaukee. Charges were being referred to prosecutors.

(More Wisconsin stories.)

X