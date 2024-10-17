Father Ignored Son's Shrine to School Shootings: Investigators

For the second time, a US parent is to stand trial in connection with a mass shooting by a minor. A judge ruled Wednesday there is enough probable cause for Colin Gray, father of the 14-year-old boy who killed four people and injured nine others at Georgia's Apalachee High School in September, to stand trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children, CNN reports. Gray bought a gun for his son as a gift and went on to buy him accessories, ammunition, and a tactical vest, despite knowing of his son's fascination with school shootings and poor mental state, investigators testified at the preliminary hearing in Barrow County.

Investigators said Colt Gray's notebook included a shooting checklist, sketches of the school, estimates of casualty counts, and images of bullets hitting stick figures next to the words, "Shoot the teacher first," per the Washington Post and CNN. The teen, who described himself as "depressed," "delirious," and "eager to die," also laid out his plans to die by suicide, investigators said. Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent Kelsey Ward said Colt also had a bedroom shrine to school shootings, which featured a photo of the man who killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Ward said Gray asked his son who was in the photo, but the matter was "dropped" after that.

Prosecutors say the father ignored red flags. At the hearing, Colin Gray's lawyers questioned that narrative, saying Gray had sought help for Colt at the school. But Ward said Gray didn't follow up and ensure his son made appointments. A school counselor said Gray indicated he might not be able to pay for care, per CNN. Ward said an outside organization also offered counseling services, but Gray claimed he needed to sort out his insurance. He never followed up with the organization, Ward said. When he received a concerning text from his son minutes before the shooting, he did not contact the school or police, Ward added. He faces up to 180 years in prison if convicted. (Gray's ex-wife is also facing charges.)