Teen Shooting Suspect's Mom Faces Her Own Charges

The teen accused of a deadly shooting at a high school in Georgia faces a long stretch in prison, as does his father, who is accused of supplying him with the gun. Now, in a disturbing footnote, the teen's mother also faces up to 20 years in prison for a separate incident in which she is accused of taping her mother to a chair and leaving her there, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In November, police say Marcee Gray, 43, visited her mother, Deborah Polhamus, in her home in Fitzgerald, Georgia, and tried unsuccessfully to convince Polhamus to accompany her to confront Gray's ex-husband, Colin Gray.

"Marcee became upset and told Deborah that she was making her go with her because she was going to kill her ex," according to the police report cited by the AJC. "Deborah stated she refused to go and Marcee threw her up against the wall, causing a cut on her left wrist. Marcee stated that since Deborah wasn't going she was going to tie her to a chair and take her phone so she wouldn't call anyone."