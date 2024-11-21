Ahead of Wicked Debut, a Warning From AMC

The Ariana Grande film Wicked premieres on Friday, and one theater chain is already sending out a warning to potential moviegoers: Please don't sing along during the flick. The Independent reports that the AMC theater chain is issuing its red flag during a brief PSA before each showing of Wicked, which notes, "At AMC Theatres, silence is golden. No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies."

"AMC has a long-standing policy that prohibits disruptive behavior," AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan tells the Indianapolis Star. "The Wicked preshow spot incorporates the themes of the film as a fun, engaging reminder to moviegoers to not disrupt the experience for those around them as they enjoy the show." The news outlet notes that AMC put out similar warnings ahead of concert films like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce.

Variety reports that about 1,000 theaters across North America will be offering "interactive" screenings of Wicked for fans who don't mind hearing everyone belt out "Defying Gravity" or "Popular" along with Grande, co-star Cynthia Erivo, and the rest of the cast. Those will start on Christmas Day, though it's not yet clear which theaters will be involved. The outlet notes this type of screening will follow in the footsteps of other films that have encouraged audience participation, including the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and Hugh Jackman's The Greatest Showman. (More AMC stories.)