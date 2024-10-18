Gallup: Only 39% Say They Were Better Off in 2020

It's a quintessential question in election years: "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" The percentage of Americans that said "no" in the latest Gallup poll is higher than usual, which could be bad news for Democrats. In the poll conducted last month, Gallup asked, "Would you say you and your family are better off now than you were four years ago, or are you worse off now?" Only 39% said they are better off, with 52% saying they are worse off and 9% saying things are about the same. According to Gallup, this year's poll result is most comparable to 1992, when only 38% said they were better off—and George HW Bush lost his re-election bid.