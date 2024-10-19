The Top 10 Horror Movies Ever Made

Classic horror flicks come out on top in Variety's list
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 19, 2024 5:30 AM CDT
In this publicity image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment, Linda Blair portrays a possessed Regan MacNeil in a scene from "The Exorcist."   (AP Photo/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

'Tis the season to curl up in front of a gory horror flick, and for that, Variety has you covered. The magazine's critics compiled an ambitious list of the top 100 horror movies of all time, and one thing is evident in their choices: Classic horror reigns supreme. Of their top 10 picks, the most recent film came out 25 years ago (Audition), while the rest were released in the '60s and '70s (plus 1931's Frankenstein). Here are the movies ranked most spine-chilling:

  1. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
  2. The Exorcist (1973)
  3. Psycho (1960)
  4. Jaws (1975)
  5. Rosemary's Baby (1968)
  6. Night of the Living Dead (1968)
  7. Audition (1999)
  8. Frankenstein (1931)
  9. Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom (1975)
  10. Carrie (1976)
See what else made the top 100 list here. (And here are the 10 most rewatched Christmas movies.)

