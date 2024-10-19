The Top 10 Horror Movies Ever Made

'Tis the season to curl up in front of a gory horror flick, and for that, Variety has you covered. The magazine's critics compiled an ambitious list of the top 100 horror movies of all time, and one thing is evident in their choices: Classic horror reigns supreme. Of their top 10 picks, the most recent film came out 25 years ago (Audition), while the rest were released in the '60s and '70s (plus 1931's Frankenstein). Here are the movies ranked most spine-chilling: