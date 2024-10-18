London's National Gallery Takes Steps to Protect Art

The National Gallery in London is taking steps to protect its collection after a series of attacks by climate activists on its artworks. Two climate activists were sentenced last month for tossing tomato soup on the museum's "Sunflowers," by Vincent van Gogh. "The collection we hold is irreplaceable and with each attack we have been forced to consider putting more barriers between the people and their artworks to preserve these fragile objects for future generations," the free art museum said in a statement, per the Washington Post . The National Gallery has been attacked five times since July 2022.

The ban applies to bottled water. As of Friday, visitors will not be admitted with any liquids other than baby formula, expressed milk, or prescription medicines. They will also have to walk through metal detectors, and their bags will be inspected. The museum asks that visitors bring as few items with them as possible. It said the attacks have distressed employees, as well as visitors. While the vandalism began as protests of government inaction on climate change, the Post points out that the attacks recently have broadened to demand governments stop supplying arms to Israel for use in Gaza. (More National Gallery stories.)