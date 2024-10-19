Netanyahu Speaks Out After 'Assassination' Attempt

Israel's government said a drone targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house Saturday, with no casualties, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza-based Hamas showed no pause after the killing of the Hamas mastermind of last year's Oct. 7 attack. Israel's military said dozens of projectiles were launched from Lebanon a day after Hezbollah announced a new phase in fighting. Netanyahu's office said the drone targeted his house in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea. Neither he nor his wife were there, the AP reports. It wasn't clear if the house was hit. "The proxies of Iran who today tried to assassinate me and my wife made a bitter mistake," Netanyahu said.

Hezbollah didn't claim responsibility for the drone attack, but said it carried out several rocket attacks on northern and central Israel. The barrage came as Israel is expected to respond to an attack earlier this month by Iran, which backs both Hezbollah and Hamas. Diplomatic sources tell the Jerusalem Post Israel will respond to the attack on Netanyahu's home. "Hezbollah is a proxy of Iran, so Iran is also responsible for this incident," one source says. "There will be a response to the attempted assassination." A member of Israel's legislature echoes that sentiment to the Times of Israel: "After they pay the price, they'll be sorry they ever learned to fly a paper plane, never mind a drone."