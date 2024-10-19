Gaza Drone Video Shows 'Remarkably Personal' Scene

Hamas has confirmed the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar, killed in Gaza by Israeli military troops on Wednesday, and the New York Times now reports on a "heavily edited" drone video appearing to show his final moments. The footage, released by the Israel Defense Forces, shows a barely moving man that Israel says is Sinwar slumped in an armchair, "his face masked by a kaffiyeh and his body covered in dust," with one of his arms "gravely injured and bleeding." When he sees he's being recorded, "apparently recognizing the hovering Israeli drone for what it is," the man picks up an object that looks like a stick and eventually hurls it at the drone. The video cuts out shortly after. "In a war often seen from far away, in large explosions or wide vistas of broken buildings, the moment is remarkably personal," the Times notes. More:

'On the run, hurt, alone, but still defiant': The Times has a separate story on the weeks leading up to Sinwar's death, in which Israel amassed "mounting evidence" that he was holed up in Rafah's Tel al-Sultan neighborhood.