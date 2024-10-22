Iron Maiden's First Singer Dead at 66

Paul Di'Anno, the lead singer on Iron Maiden's first two albums, has died at age 66. Di'Anno was part of the English heavy metal band from 1978 until 1981, providing lead vocals for such classics as "Running Free" and "Sanctuary" on the band's self-titled debut album and its follow-up, Killers, Variety reports. After Bruce Dickinson replaced him as Iron Maiden's lead singer, Di'Anno went on to front the bands Battlezone and Killers, as well as to release solo albums, USA Today reports. In a statement, his family says that "severe health issues" had restricted Di'Anno to a wheelchair in recent years, but that he continued to perform, "racking up well over 100 shows since 2023."

"We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today," Iron Maiden said in its own statement. "Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been traveling as a band for almost five decades." Though there were reports of discord between Di'Anno and Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris when Di'Anno left the band, Harris posted his own tribute as well. "It's just so sad he's gone. I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate." (More Iron Maiden stories.)