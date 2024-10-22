Peru's Ex-President Gets 20 Years in Corruption Scandal

Peru's former President Alejandro Toledo on Monday was sentenced to 20 years and six months in prison in a case involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, which became synonymous with corruption across Latin America , where it paid millions of dollars in bribes to government officials and others, the AP reports. Authorities accused Toledo, 78, of accepting $35 million in bribes from Odebrecht in exchange for allowing the construction of a highway in the South American country. The National Superior Court of Specialized Criminal Justice in the capital, Lima, imposed the sentence after years of legal wrangling, including a dispute over whether Toledo, who governed Peru from 2001 to 2006, could be extradited from the United States.

Judge Inés Rojas said Toledo's victims were Peruvians who "trusted" him as their president. Rojas explained that in that role, Toledo was "in charge of managing public finances" and responsible for "protecting and ensuring the correct" use of resources. Instead, she said, he "defrauded the state." Odebrecht, which built some of Latin America's most crucial infrastructure projects, admitted to US authorities in 2016 to having bought government contracts throughout the region with generous bribes. The investigation by the US Department of Justice spun probes in several countries, including Mexico, Guatemala and Ecuador. (Much more here.)