Nuzzi Is Out at New York Magazine

Olivia Nuzzi, the journalist embroiled in a strange scandal involving an alleged relationship of some sort with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is now out of a job. New York magazine, which had previously put Nuzzi on leave after she admitted she'd started a "nonphysical" relationship with RFK Jr. after profiling him for the magazine, says it has now parted ways with Nuzzi entirely, reports Politico (the outlet from which Nuzzi's ex-fiance is himself on leave ). New York says an outside investigation, conducted by a law firm, found "no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias" in Nuzzi's coverage of the 2024 election, and that an internal review reached the same finding, the Daily Beast reports.

"Nevertheless, the magazine and Nuzzi agreed that the best course forward is to part ways," New York says in a statement wishing her the best. In a memo to staff, the magazine's editor noted that despite the fact that no evidence of wrongdoing was found in Nuzzi's reporting, "her actions created at the very least the appearance of a conflict and violated the policies we have in place to protect our readers' trust and a culture of honesty and respect in our newsroom." Nuzzi's lawyer says she is "gratified though not surprised that two different investigations have determined that her reporting on the 2024 campaign was sound and that she did nothing wrong." As for Nuzzi's ex, it is not clear how long the Politico probe might last, but he is not expected to return before the election, Vanity Fair reports. (More Olivia Nuzzi stories.)