Teen in Custody After 5 Killed at Washington Home

A deputy says authorities who responded to a 911 call from a Fall City, Washington, home found a "traumatic" scene Monday morning: Two adults and three juveniles fatally shot, and a fourth juvenile wounded. A fifth juvenile, described as a high-school-aged teen, was taken into custody and is expected to face murder charges, KIRO 7 reports. A neighbor tells KING 5 a couple lived at the house with their five children, but police aren't saying anything other than that it's being considered domestic violence. "This incident was a very contained tragedy within a family or with an extended family or the residents here," the deputy says, per the Seattle Times .

Multiple people called 911 to report a shooting around 4:55am, including someone who called from a bathroom inside the home where they were hiding. The deputy says by the time authorities arrived, "what had happened had happened. It was done." The teen suspect was taken into custody without any "significant confrontation," he says. No one else was thought to have been involved. A neighbor with medical experience helped the wounded juvenile victim at the scene, and that person was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment and was said to be in satisfactory condition. Police say the neighborhood is a low-crime, family-friendly one, and the house was not known to be a "problem house," KOMO News reports.