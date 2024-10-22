Man Goes Through Pile of Lottery Tickets in Car, Finds $50K Winner

He says friend told him it was time to check his pile of tickets
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 22, 2024 3:00 AM CDT
It Took Weeks for Man to Realize He Had $50K Lottery Ticket in Car
A Powerball ticket is seen at a 7-Eleven on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Portland, Ore. The ticket did not win the jackpot.   (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

A Maryland man drove around for weeks with a pile of lottery tickets in his car before realizing one of them was a $50,000 winner. The man, who is publicly going by the pseudonym Malcolm Reynolds, tells the Shore News that a friend helped him use a lottery app to check the tickets, and they first found some smaller winners before learning one of the Powerball tickets had won $50,000, the third-tier prize. "I told her to scan it again," Reynolds says, per UPI. "Then I went home and looked up the winning numbers online. I had to keep checking. I couldn't believe it." The Powerball jackpot is currently up to $456 million. (More Powerball stories.)

