Feds Reach Settlement in Baltimore Bridge Collapse

The Department of Justice has reached a settlement with two Singaporean companies tied to the cargo ship that struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, causing it to collapse and killing six construction workers. NBC News reports that Dali owner Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and operator Synergy Marine Private Ltd. have agreed to pay just under $102 million to wrap up the civil claim against it over the "catastrophic" event, per a DOJ release, which notes that the funds will be funneled to the US Treasury and other affected federal agencies or those that helped in the response.

Not baked into the settlement are damages to help rebuild the bridge, which the AP notes could cost close to $2 billion. In a statement, Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer said the settlement "ensures that the costs of the federal government's cleanup efforts ... are borne by Grace Ocean and Synergy and not the American taxpayer," per Axios. There are other pending claims seeking damages from the two companies, including one from the city of Baltimore itself.

Shortly after the March 26 collapse, both Grace Ocean and Synergy submitted a court petition that tried to keep their legal liability at bay, "in what could become the most expensive marine casualty case in history," per the AP. "Nearly seven months after one of the worst transportation disasters in recent memory, which claimed six lives and caused untold damage, we have reached an important milestone," Mizer said, per the DOJ statement. (More Baltimore bridge collapse stories.)