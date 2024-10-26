In Michigan, Trump Returns to Detroit Insults

Donald Trump returned to Michigan on Saturday, as well as to his insults of its largest city. "Detroit makes us a developing nation," he said in Novi, a suburb about 30 miles away, the Washington Post reports. Trump had knocked the Motor City earlier this month in a speech to the Detroit Economic Club. On Saturday, he said people want him to say Detroit is "great," but the Republican presidential nominee said he thinks the city "needs help," per the AP. During Saturday's rally, other subjects raised included: