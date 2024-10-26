In Michigan, Trump Returns to Detroit Insults

Republican nominee also attacks the media, including Anderson Cooper
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 26, 2024 5:45 PM CDT
In Michigan, Trump Returns to Detroit Insults
Supporters hold signs at a campaign rally for Donald Trump at the Suburban Collection Showplace on Saturday in Novi, Michigan.   (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Donald Trump returned to Michigan on Saturday, as well as to his insults of its largest city. "Detroit makes us a developing nation," he said in Novi, a suburb about 30 miles away, the Washington Post reports. Trump had knocked the Motor City earlier this month in a speech to the Detroit Economic Club. On Saturday, he said people want him to say Detroit is "great," but the Republican presidential nominee said he thinks the city "needs help," per the AP. During Saturday's rally, other subjects raised included:

  • Early voting: His campaign and Republicans in general have been advocating for early voting, but the message was mixed this time, per the New York Times. Trump asked the crowd who among them had voted. Many more members of the audience indicated they plan to vote than said they already had. "So much for our early voting drive," Trump said. He then repeated his contention that single-day voting using paper ballots is more secure.
  • The Israel-Hamas war: Local Muslim and Arab American leaders joined Trump onstage. Voters in their communities "could turn the election one way or the other," Trump said. "When President Trump was president, it was peace," one of the leaders, Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi said, per the AP. "We didn't have any issues. There was no wars."
  • The media: Trump repeatedly returned to his attacks on journalists. "They're so nasty. They're so evil," Trump remarked. "They are actually the enemy of the people. They really are so evil." As he has for the past few days, per the AP, the former president referring to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name—a long-practiced way heterosexual people have mocked gay men.
