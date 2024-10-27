Washington Post Cartoonist Skewers Her Own Newspaper

The decision by the Washington Post not to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential race is being roundly criticized—by the Washington Post. Or at least by some prominent staffers of the newspaper owned by Jeff Bezos.

Cartoon: Pulitzer-prize-winning illustrator Ann Telnaes published a cartoon titled "Democracy Dies in Darkness," lampooning the slogan the newspaper adopted in 2017, reports the Guardian. The image consists of swirls of black paint that cover the entire cartoon panel. See it here.