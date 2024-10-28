Tourists Flock to Earth's Iciest Spots, Before They All Melt

The continued melting of Arctic glaciers and sea ice is causing climate scientists' brows to furrow and existential anxiety in the general public concerned about the state of the Earth—but it's also apparently causing "gotta get one last cruise in" vibes. Since 2016, cruise ships departing from the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard—described by the Washington Post as "one of the main jumping-off points for Arctic cruises"—have doubled, with debate over whether the pros of such visits outweigh the cons. "I might be the last generation that gets to see this," says one 42-year-old woman who saved for five years for her own trip, adding that she felt an "inner conflict" at visiting a place facing such dire consequences.

Cruises' carbon footprint: One big beef that environmentalists have with such tourism is that long-distance journeys to and through the Arctic create emissions that contribute to global warming. Svalbard itself has already seen "extreme" melting of its ice caps this past summer, per NASA, and over the past two decades, ice in the Arctic is reported to have decreased by almost 600,000 square miles—"the equivalent of more than three Californias," estimates the Post.