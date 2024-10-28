Dwayne Wade Gets Bronzed

Dwyane Wade is now the first Miami Heat player with a statue outside the team's arena. The Heat unveiled the statue Sunday, about eight months after team president Pat Riley announced plans for the tribute. Wade is Miami's all-time leading scorer, and he and Udonis Haslem are the only players to have been on all three Heat teams that won NBA championships. The statue depicts Wade's "This is my house" moment, the one where he jumped atop a courtside table after a buzzer-beater to beat Chicago in double overtime in 2009, reports the AP. "This is crazy," Wade said after the unveiling. "I wanted to feel this. Life goes by so fast and it's very rare that we get to feel things, because we're always off to the next thing. ... I wanted to feel this, man. I wanted to look at it."