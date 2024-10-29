Entertainment / Sean Combs Latest Diddy Lawsuit Involves a 10-Year-Old Boy Rapper accused of molesting child during what was supposed to be an audition By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Oct 29, 2024 1:30 AM CDT Copied FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) Sean "Diddy" Combs is accused in one of two lawsuits filed Monday of drugging and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in a New York City hotel room in 2005, the AP reports. The lawsuits filed in state Supreme Court in New York are the latest in a wave of lawsuits in which accusers allege they were sexually assaulted by Combs at parties and meetings over the last two decades. The second lawsuit filed Monday accuses the jailed hip-hop mogul of similarly assaulting a 17-year-old would-be contestant on the reality television series Making the Band in 2008. Combs' lawyers denied the two new claims and continued to insist the rapper has "never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor." The 10-year-old boy, who was not identified in the lawsuit, was an aspiring actor and rapper who had traveled with his parents from California for meetings with music industry representatives. During what was supposed to be an audition for Combs, he was given a drug-laced soda by a Combs' associate and sexually assaulted by the Bad Boy Records founder, according to the lawsuit. The boy eventually lost consciousness. When he awoke, Combs threatened to badly hurt the child's parents if he told anyone what happened, the filing said. In the second lawsuit, a 17-year-old unidentified male said Combs forced him into sexual acts with Combs and a bodyguard during a three-day audition for the Making the Band television show, which Combs produced. When the aspiring contestant expressed reservations, he was eliminated from the competition and unable to return to the music industry for seven years, according to the filing. Combs, 54, is incarcerated in a New York City jail after pleading not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges. (More Sean Combs stories.) Report an error