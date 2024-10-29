Latest Diddy Lawsuit Involves a 10-Year-Old Boy

Sean "Diddy" Combs is accused in one of two lawsuits filed Monday of drugging and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in a New York City hotel room in 2005, the AP reports. The lawsuits filed in state Supreme Court in New York are the latest in a wave of lawsuits in which accusers allege they were sexually assaulted by Combs at parties and meetings over the last two decades. The second lawsuit filed Monday accuses the jailed hip-hop mogul of similarly assaulting a 17-year-old would-be contestant on the reality television series Making the Band in 2008. Combs' lawyers denied the two new claims and continued to insist the rapper has "never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."