Two years on from her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen is pregnant with her third child, according to a source who spoke to People. The supermodel, who shares a 14-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter with Brady, is now expecting her first child with Joaquim Valente. She was spotted with her jiu-jitsu instructor on a Costa Rica trip the month after her divorce was finalized, and while she denied a romance at that point, it was later revealed they'd been a couple since June 2023. According to TMZ, Bundchen told Brady and their kids the baby news before it was reported in the media. The gossip site's sources also claim she's about five to six months along. E! News reports she debuted her baby bump on a recent outing in Miami.
Bundchen, 44, and Valente, 37, "are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source says. Per E!, Bundchen trained with Valente for years before they got involved, and she's said in the past, "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent." (More Gisele Bundchen stories.)