Two years on from her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen is pregnant with her third child, according to a source who spoke to People. The supermodel, who shares a 14-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter with Brady, is now expecting her first child with Joaquim Valente. She was spotted with her jiu-jitsu instructor on a Costa Rica trip the month after her divorce was finalized, and while she denied a romance at that point, it was later revealed they'd been a couple since June 2023. According to TMZ, Bundchen told Brady and their kids the baby news before it was reported in the media. The gossip site's sources also claim she's about five to six months along. E! News reports she debuted her baby bump on a recent outing in Miami.