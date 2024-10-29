Bezos Pens 909-Word Defense of WaPo Decision

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos defended his decision to block the newspaper from endorsing a presidential candidate, via a 909-word op-ed published in the Post. In Bezos' view, most people today believe the media to be biased, and endorsements aren't helping. He says polls show the public now trusts journalists less than any other profession—including Congress—and that the decision was necessary in order to ensure the Post remains an "independent voice." A key quote:

"Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election. No undecided voters in Pennsylvania are going to say, 'I'm going with Newspaper A's endorsement.' None. What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias. A perception of non-independence. Ending them is a principled decision, and it's the right one."