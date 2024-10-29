Strange 911 Call About Bear Attack Leads Police to Body

On Oct. 18, a man called 911 in Monroe County, Tennessee, claiming he was a hiker who'd fallen from a cliff while fleeing a bear. First responders arrived to the scene to find a man's body and an ID for someone named Brandon Andrade—the name given by the 911 caller. But authorities soon determined the man was not Andrade, and that the ID had been stolen and used multiple times by another man—Nicholas Hamlett, a 45-year-old wanted in Alabama for a parole violation. Now authorities are searching for Hamlett, who is suspected of murdering the man, whose true identity remains unknown, and then calling 911 with the false report, USA Today reports. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Hamlett, CNN reports.
The incident took place in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, in Tellico Plains, which is along the scenic 43-mile Cherohala Skyway that passes through the Cherokee National Forest. Police say Hamlett, who has a long criminal history including prison terms for assault, forgery, and theft, should be considered armed and dangerous, the New York Times reports. (A bear was also initially blamed for the death of a man in Montana earlier this month, but authorities later determined the man had been brutally killed.)