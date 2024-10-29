Strange 911 Call About Bear Attack Leads Police to Body

On Oct. 18, a man called 911 in Monroe County, Tennessee, claiming he was a hiker who'd fallen from a cliff while fleeing a bear. First responders arrived to the scene to find a man's body and an ID for someone named Brandon Andrade—the name given by the 911 caller. But authorities soon determined the man was not Andrade, and that the ID had been stolen and used multiple times by another man—Nicholas Hamlett, a 45-year-old wanted in Alabama for a parole violation. Now authorities are searching for Hamlett, who is suspected of murdering the man, whose true identity remains unknown, and then calling 911 with the false report, USA Today reports. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Hamlett, CNN reports.