Washington Post Subscription Cancellations Hit 250K

A full 10% of the Washington Post's subscribers, which numbered 2.5 million prior to the newspaper's announcement that it would not endorse a presidential candidate, have canceled their subscriptions in the wake of the announcement. Sources on Tuesday told NPR more than 250,000 people have ended their subscriptions so far; on Monday, the number had been reported to be 200,000. Employees can no longer view the subscriber dashboard, which is apparently how the sources previously came by the numbers, the Guardian reports. The Los Angeles Times, which is undergoing its own similar controversy, has also lost subscribers since deciding not to endorse a presidential candidate, the newspaper reports.