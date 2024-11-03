2025's Job Forecast Looks Best in These States

New Hampshire tops WalletHub's list, while West Virginia comes in last
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 3, 2024 12:00 PM CST
Since the end of the pandemic, employment in the US has been in a state of flux, swinging between strong jobs reports to high rates of continuing unemployment claims. But according to WalletHub, key indicators show which states will have the strongest employment prospects in the coming year. They used 34 metrics to review states by their job markets and overall economic health for workers. These 10 states—including New Hampshire, which boasts a 2% unemployment rate—came out on top:

  1. New Hampshire (No. 1 in "Job Market" category)
  2. Vermont
  3. Minnesota
  4. Massachusetts
  5. North Dakota
  6. Virginia
  7. Maine
  8. Rhode Island
  9. South Dakota
  10. Maryland

And here are the states they say will fare worst in employment next year:

  1. New York
  2. Idaho
  3. Wyoming
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Montana
  6. Alaska
  7. Kentucky
  8. Indiana
  9. Louisiana
  10. West Virginia (last in "Job Market" and "Economic Environment" categories)
Read more on WalletHub. (This is America's best state to live in.)

