2025's Job Forecast Looks Best in These States

Since the end of the pandemic, employment in the US has been in a state of flux, swinging between strong jobs reports to high rates of continuing unemployment claims. But according to WalletHub, key indicators show which states will have the strongest employment prospects in the coming year. They used 34 metrics to review states by their job markets and overall economic health for workers. These 10 states—including New Hampshire, which boasts a 2% unemployment rate—came out on top:



New Hampshire (No. 1 in "Job Market" category) Vermont Minnesota Massachusetts North Dakota Virginia Maine Rhode Island South Dakota Maryland