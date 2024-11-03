Venom 3 Stays Strong as Here Goes Nowhere

Venom: The Last Dance enjoyed another weekend at the top of the box office. The Sony release starring Tom Hardy added $26.1 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. It was a relatively quiet weekend for North American movie theaters leading up to the US election. Charts were dominated by big studio holdovers, like Venom 3, The Wild Robot and Smile 2, while audiences roundly rejected the Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Robert Zemeckis reunion Here. Thirty years after Forrest Gump, Here opened to only $5 million from 2,647 locations, the AP reports.

Venom 3 only fell 49% in its second weekend, a notably small drop for a superhero film, though it didn't exactly open like one either. In two weeks, the movie has made over $90 million domestically; the first two opened to over $80 million. Globally, the picture is brighter given that it has already crossed the $300 million threshold. Universal and Illumination's The Wild Robot continues to attract moviegoers six weeks in, placing second with $7.6 million. The animated charmer has made over $121 million in North America and $269 million worldwide. The time-hopping Here was adapted from a graphic novel by Forrest Gump screenwriter Eric Roth. It takes audiences through the years in one living room. Critics were not on board: In aggregate, it has a lousy 36% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

