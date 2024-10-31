Statues Buried in Cambodia Are a 'Remarkable Discovery'

Archaeologists in Cambodia have unearthed a dozen centuries-old sandstone statues in a "remarkable discovery" at the Angkor World Heritage Site near the city of Siem Reap, authorities said Wednesday. The statues—depicting so-called "door guardians"—were discovered last week near the north gate leading to the 11th-century Royal Palace at Angkor Thom, the last capital of the Khmer Empire, said Long Kosal, spokesman for the Apsara National Authority, the government agency that oversees the archaeological park.

Teams were assessing the ancient gate's structure and searching for fallen stones around the portal on the north side of Angkor Thom, one of four entrances to the complex, when the discovery was made, the AP reports. The statues depict guardians standing at attention and vary in size from about 39 to 43 inches. They were found buried at depths of up to 4.5 feet and some are in surprisingly good shape, with each featuring unique facial hair ornaments, archaeologist Sorn Chanthorn said. Following the discovery of the statues, the archaeological team carefully documented their positions before removing them for cleaning and restoration. They will eventually be returned to their original locations, authorities said.

"Experts believe these door guardian statues exemplify the Khneang Style, aligning with the construction period of the 11th-century palace." the Apsara National Authority said. Angkor Thom is part of the Angkor Archaeological Park, a complex that sprawls over some 155 square miles and contains the ruins of Khmer Empire capitals from the 9th to 15th centuries, including the temple of Angkor Wat.

Cambodia has benefited from a trend that in recent decades has seen the repatriation of art and archaeological treasures taken from their homelands. In August, it celebrated the return of dozens of artifacts from museums and private collections abroad. It has also come under criticism for efforts to clean up the Angkor site, which has involved relocating thousands of families in what Amnesty International has condemned as a "gross violation of international human rights law." At its meeting in July, the UN's World Heritage Committee recommended that Cambodia invite a new team of experts to monitor the situation. (More discoveries stories.)