Musk: 'Temporary Hardship' Under Trump Spending Plans

Elon Musk is set to lead a "government efficiency commission" if Donald Trump wins the election—and the world's richest man admits that there will be some "temporary hardship" under Trump's plans. Asked about cutting the nation's debt at a telephone town hall Friday, Musk, said "We have to reduce spending to live within our means. And that necessarily involves some temporary hardship, but it will ensure long-term prosperity," the New York Times reports.

He agrees about "severe overreaction in the economy." Musk agreed with an X user on Tuesday who said, "If Trump succeeds in forcing through mass deportations, combined with Elon hacking away at the government, firing people and reducing the deficit—there will be an initial severe overreaction in the economy." The user added: "Markets will tumble. But when the storm passes and everyone realizes we are on sounder footing, there will be a rapid recovery to a healthier, sustainable economy. History could be made in the coming two years." Musk's reply to the post: "Sounds about right."