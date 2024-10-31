Teen Ate 3 McDonald's Burgers, Ended Up With Kidney Failure

A 15-year-old high school freshman is hospitalized with severe complications of food poisoning after eating McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers three times in the weeks before a deadly E. coli outbreak was detected, the AP reports. Kamberlyn Bowler, of Grand Junction, Colorado, had to be flown 250 miles to a hospital near Denver in mid-October, where she received dialysis for 10 days in an urgent effort to save her kidneys. She is one at least 90 people sickened and 27 hospitalized in the outbreak tentatively traced to contaminated onions. In Mesa County, where Kamberlyn lives, 11 people have fallen ill and one person died.

Kamberlyn said she ate McDonald's Quarter Pounders with cheese, extra pickles—and onions—three times between Sept. 27 and Oct. 8. She said the burgers were easy to grab during a football halftime and while watching a school softball game. She started feeling sick in the days after and experienced fever, vomiting, diarrhea, and painful stomach cramps. "I couldn't get out of bed," she recalled. "I couldn't eat. I couldn't drink. I was surviving on Popsicles. I felt like crap." Her mother thought that she might just have the flu. But when Kamberlyn texted to say she had blood in her stool and urine and was vomiting blood, she said she knew it was serious.

On Oct. 11, Kamberlyn went to a hospital in Grand Junction. Doctors said she likely had a stomach bug. She was sent home, with instructions to stay hydrated. By Oct. 17, she was feeling no better and returned to the emergency room. That time, tests showed Kamberlyn had acute kidney failure, her mother said. She was flown to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, near Denver, where she remained on Tuesday. Kamberlyn's mother says her daughter's future health—and medical costs—are uncertain, and she may sue McDonald's.