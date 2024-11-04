Israel Voids 1967 Deal With UN Relief Agency

Israel notified the UN Monday that it is cutting ties with a UN relief agency that helps Palestinian refugees. Israel maintains that UN Relief and Works Agency has been infiltrated by Hamas , though the UNRWA denies the allegations and says it takes measures to ensure its neutrality, reports the AP . The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it had notified the UN of the cancellation of an agreement dating back to 1967 that facilitates UNRWA's work. It said UNRWA "is part of the problem in the Gaza Strip and not part of the solution."

Aid groups have warned that the legislation could severely hamper UNRWA's work, creating further obstacles to addressing a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel has said other UN agencies and aid groups can fill the gap, but those organizations say UNRWA is essential. The agency provides education, health, and other basic services to Palestinian refugees from the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation and their descendants, who now number nearly 6 million. Refugee families make up the majority of Gaza's population. More than a year of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 43,000 people, Palestinian health officials say. They do not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but say more than half of those killed were women and children.