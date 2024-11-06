NBA Star Shoved a Journalist. It'll Cost Him $1M

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid shoved a newspaper reporter on Saturday over a critical column and got himself an unpaid three-game suspension for his efforts. As ESPN reports, Embiid shoved Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer after a recent column called Embiid out for not being in shape or professional, as well as mentioned his son and late brother. "The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I'm going to do to you and I'm going to have to ... live with the consequences," Embiid told Hayes in the locker room after the game. Embiid then let loose with a string of profanity, at which point Hayes apologized, notes the AP. Embiid refused, saying, "That's not the f---ing first time." Embiid then shoved Hayes as the 76ers' PR chief intervened.
"Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA," said NBA executive Joe Dumars in addressing the suspension on Tuesday. "While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter's column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical." The truly punitive part of the suspension: Embiid will forego $1,063,778 in pay. He'll now make his season debut on Tuesday against the Knicks; he has been out with what the 76ers are calling "left knee management." (More Philadelphia 76ers stories.)