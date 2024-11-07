'Election Integrity' Page Grew Quiet Around Midnight

Missions of X users had visited an "election integrity" discussion page for updates on voting mayhem—bomb threats and power outages at polling places, the latest accusations that Democrats were trying to steal the election in a new way. The page was created by America PAC, Elon Musk's outfit, the Washington Post reports. Traffic on the page plunged Tuesday night when it became clear Donald Trump was winning the presidential election. By midnight, the calls to investigate the outcome had faded away. By Wednesday morning, it was crickets.

After a pause, there were congratulations all around. "Shoutout to you all for keeping this election from being stolen this year, you are all heroes!" one user posted. Election officials and Democrats didn't agree that the credit for another smooth election goes to people posting on X. Administrators and front-line workers deserve credit for the well-run election, they said, and did in 2020, too—when Trump and allies accused election officials without evidence of rigging the vote. "That's undermining to all the people who are working their hearts out there," said Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, a Democrat.

The job wasn't easy, said a Democratic county commissioner in Pennsylvania. "We had to handle a lot of adversity to get the ballots counted accurately because of the predisposition that election workers are nefarious," Josh Maxwell said. The Post has a chart showing the declining interest among users in the "election integrity" page here. "Their claims were never based in reality," said Stacy Pearson, a Democratic consultant. "They were always contesting their loss—not the process." (More Election 2024 stories.)