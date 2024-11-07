Filibuster Is 'Very Secure,' McConnell Says

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell won't be returning to the majority leader role when the 119th Congress is seated in January, but he doesn't expect any big changes to Senate rules when Republicans are back in power. McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in US history, said Wednesday that he believes the filibuster is "very secure," though Donald Trump has talked about getting rid of it, the Hill reports. "I think one of the most gratifying results of the Senate becoming Republican, the filibuster will stand, there won't be any new states admitted to give a partisan advantage to the other side, and we'll quit beating up the Supreme Court every time we don't like a decision they make," he said.

Republicans regained the majority in Tuesday's election. They will have at least 52 Senate seats in the next Congress and possibly up to 54, depending on races in Nevada and Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, McConnell congratulated Donald Trump and Senate Republicans, saying it is "certainly a happy day for the GOP," Fox News reports. McConnell, who has led Senate Republicans since 2007, said earlier this year that he would step aside from leadership after the election. Sen. John Cornyn and Senate GOP Whip John Thune are the leading candidates to replace the 82-year-old in a Nov. 13 secret ballot, CNN reports.

McConnell said Wednesday that he "had really hoped I'd be able to hand over to my successor a majority." He added: "I've been the majority leader. I've been a minority leader. Majority is a lot better." McConnell said he wanted to "commend the Trump campaign for running a sharper operation this time." Asked about a recent biography in which he called Trump a "despicable human being," he said, "I'm not here to do a book review," the Wall Street Journal reports.