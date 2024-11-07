Groundbreaking Anchor, Mentor Chauncy Glover Dies at 39

Chauncy Glover, an Emmy Award-winning news anchor for Los Angeles' KCAL, has died suddenly at the age of 39. KTLA reports that the cause of death hasn't been released. Glover—who co-anchored the 5pm and 11pm newscasts, as well as manned the desk at 8pm and 10pm, per CBS News —joined KCAL a year ago after nearly a decade at Houston's KTRK, where he served as the first Black male main evening anchor.

Glover—an Alabama native whose father built him his first news anchor desk when he was just 5 so he could perform newscasts for his family after church on Sundays—was also dedicated to his community, setting up the Chauncy Glover Project, a mentoring program for teen boys, after seeing a teen die in the streets of Detroit. He relocated the program to Houston when he moved to KTRK. He sang at the funeral of fellow Alabama native and civil rights activist Rosa Parks, and the Los Angeles Times notes that Glover even helped a woman in labor deliver her baby in 2017 while reporting on Hurricane Harvey.

Glover, who acted on the side in national and off-Broadway productions, also worked for TV stations in Florida, Georgia, and Michigan before making his move to Texas, then California. "He was more than a son and brother—he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community," his family says in a statement. "Chauncy's compassion and dedication to helping others ... changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams. His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him." (More news anchor stories.)