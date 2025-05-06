AP Says the Credit for This Photo Stands

Months after the release of a film that questions who took an iconic Vietnam War image of a naked girl running from a napalm attack, the AP said Tuesday it had found "no definitive evidence" to warrant changing a nearly 52-year-old photo credit. The AP released a 96-page report—its second examination in less than four months—about who actually took the Pulitzer Prize-winning photo credited to Nick Ut that became one of the defining images of the 20th century. More: