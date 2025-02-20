Former Soccer Chief Guilty Over Infamous Kiss

The former head of Spain's soccer federation was convicted of sexual assault on Thursday over the sport's most infamous kiss. A Spanish court fined Luis Rubiales the equivalent of about $11,000 over the incident at the 2023 Women's World Cup, reports the New York Times. Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso, a member of the winning women's national team, on the lips in celebration, and Hermoso testified it was not consensual. Prosecutors had sought about 2 years in prison, but the judge opted for a fine instead, per the Washington Post. Rubiales can appeal.
Rubiales and three other soccer officials were cleared of a separate charge of coercion for allegedly trying to pressure Hermoso to downplay the controversy, which generated a worldwide discussion of sexism and consent, per the Guardian. As part of the court sentence, the 47-year-old Rubiales must not go within 200 meters (about 650 feet) of Hermoso for a year and avoid contacting her. During the hearing:
- Hermoso: "I felt it was totally out of place and I then realized my boss was kissing me, and this shouldn't happen in any social or workplace setting," she told the court. "I felt disrespected. One of the happiest days of my life was tarnished."
- Rubiales: "I am absolutely sure that she gave me her permission," Rubiales told the court in his own testimony. "In that moment it was something completely spontaneous."
