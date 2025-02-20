Former Soccer Chief Guilty Over Infamous Kiss

The former head of Spain's soccer federation was convicted of sexual assault on Thursday over the sport's most infamous kiss. A Spanish court fined Luis Rubiales the equivalent of about $11,000 over the incident at the 2023 Women's World Cup, reports the New York Times. Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso, a member of the winning women's national team, on the lips in celebration, and Hermoso testified it was not consensual. Prosecutors had sought about 2 years in prison, but the judge opted for a fine instead, per the Washington Post. Rubiales can appeal.