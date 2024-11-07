Politics / late night host Late-Night Hosts Weigh In on Trump Kimmel, Colbert, Meyers, Fallon process the results By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Nov 7, 2024 6:21 AM CST Copied Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Their candidate lost on Tuesday, and late-night hosts got their first chance to weigh in on Donald Trump's victory during Wednesday's shows. A sampling, via the New York Post, the Washington Post, and the Hollywood Reporter: Stephen Colbert: "All day yesterday, I was walking around proudly wearing my 'I Voted' sticker," he said on Late Night. "Today I wore my, 'I am questioning my fundamental belief in the goodness of humanity' sticker." Colbert, II: "Now, as a late-night host, people often say to me, 'Come on, part of you has got to want Trump to win because he gives you so much material to work with,'" he said. "No, no. No one tells the guy who cleans the bathroom: 'Wow, you must love it when someone has explosive diarrhea. There's so much material for you to work with.'" (Watch it here.) Jimmy Kimmel: "Let me tell you, that was the worst Taco Tuesday of my life," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "We had the choice between a prosecutor and a criminal and we chose the criminal to be the president of the United States." The host began his show by pretending to be packing to leave the country. "You've heard him. He said he has a list of enemies. You think I'm not on that list?" (Watch it here.) Seth Meyers: He said he doesn't consider Trump a good person, but "in my defense, I'm only basing that on everything I've ever been taught about what makes someone good or bad." Still, he accepts the results. "Half the country thinks he's a good person or they don't care that he's not because they think he's a good president and because of that, he's gonna be our president again. That's how democracy works in America. A country that is a privilege to live in, even on a morning like today. Also, such a privilege." (Watch it here.) Jimmy Fallon: "America last night decided to get together with the crazy ex," he said. (Watch the clip.) "Of course, Trump's already super busy," he added. "First he's got to move all those classified documents back into the White House." Colbert/Kimmel: "At least there'll be a peaceful transfer of power," said Colbert, and Kimmel had a similar joke, saying it would be the "first time ever" Trump would accept the results of an election. (More late night host stories.) Report an error