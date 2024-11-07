Late-Night Hosts Weigh In on Trump

Their candidate lost on Tuesday, and late-night hosts got their first chance to weigh in on Donald Trump's victory during Wednesday's shows. A sampling, via the New York Post, the Washington Post, and the Hollywood Reporter:

"All day yesterday, I was walking around proudly wearing my 'I Voted' sticker," he said on Late Night. "Today I wore my, 'I am questioning my fundamental belief in the goodness of humanity' sticker." Colbert, II: "Now, as a late-night host, people often say to me, 'Come on, part of you has got to want Trump to win because he gives you so much material to work with,'" he said. "No, no. No one tells the guy who cleans the bathroom: 'Wow, you must love it when someone has explosive diarrhea. There's so much material for you to work with.'" (Watch it here.)