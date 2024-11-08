Bees Complicate Meta's Nuclear-Powered AI Plans

Meta, like rivals including Microsoft and Amazon, has been seeking to use nuclear power to meet the vast power demands of its artificial intelligence projects, but the quest has been complicated by bees. The company had planned to build an AI data center near an unspecified nuclear plant in the US, but the project was scrapped after rare bees were found at the site, sources tell the Financial Times . The sources say the discovery of the rare species added to the environmental and regulatory challenges holding back Mark Zuckerberg's proposed deal with a nuclear plant operator in the US.

Zuckerberg told staffers at an all-hands meeting that the plan would have made Meta the first Big Tech company with nuclear-powered AI, according to FT. The sources say the CEO told staffers that Meta is still looking into emissions-free power sources, including other nuclear options. In September, Microsoft announced a deal to revive one of the reactors at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania to power its data centers. Earlier this year, Amazon announced plans to build a data center next to the Susquehanna Steam Electric nuclear plant, though the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected the proposal last week, Axios reports.

Google has also joined the Big Tech nuclear race. In a blog post last month, the company said it had signed the "world's first corporate agreement to purchase nuclear energy from multiple small modular reactors" in a partnership with Kairos Power. "The grid needs new electricity sources to support AI technologies," Google said. Popular Science notes that it's not clear where Meta had planned to build the data center—there are 55 nuclear plants across 28 states in the US, and dozens of endangered bee species. One possibility is the Diablo Canyon Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County, the only operational nuclear plant in California. (More artificial intelligence stories.)