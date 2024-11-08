3 Arrested, Charged in Liam Payne's Death

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne in Argentina last month. Two of the people are accused of supplying narcotics to Payne, who had cocaine, alcohol, and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he fatally plunged from the balcony of his hotel room, the New York Times reports. One of those two, an employee of the hotel, is accused of delivering cocaine to him on two occasions. The third person arrested is someone who was allegedly with Payne daily while he was in Buenos Aires, and who is charged with abandoning the singer after death, NBC News reports.