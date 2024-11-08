3 Arrested, Charged in Liam Payne's Death

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne in Argentina last month. Two of the people are accused of supplying narcotics to Payne, who had cocaine, alcohol, and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he fatally plunged from the balcony of his hotel room, the New York Times reports. One of those two, an employee of the hotel, is accused of delivering cocaine to him on two occasions. The third person arrested is someone who was allegedly with Payne daily while he was in Buenos Aires, and who is charged with abandoning the singer after death, NBC News reports.
Toxicology reports ruled out both self-harm and interference from another party, authorities say. Rather, medical officials believe Payne may have fallen into a state of "semi or total unconsciousness," they told prosecutors, because he "did not adopt a reflex posture" to attempt to protect himself while falling, leading them to believe he was "not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall." Payne's cause of death was confirmed to be "multiple trauma" and "internal and external hemorrhage" from the fall, People reports. (More Liam Payne stories.)