For First Time, Australia Jails Someone Over Nazi Salute

A self-described Nazi became the first person in Australia to be sentenced to prison for performing an outlawed salute when he was ordered by a magistrate on Friday to spend one month behind bars, the AP reports. Jacob Hersant, 25, is also the first person in Victoria state to be convicted of performing the Nazi salute. The gesture has been outlawed nationwide since he committed the offense. He was convicted in the Melbourne Magistrates Court last month of performing the salute before news cameras outside the Victoria County Court on Oct. 27, 2023. Hersant had just avoided a prison sentence on a conviction for causing violent disorder. Performing a Nazi salute had been outlawed by the state parliament days earlier.

Hersant had faced a potential maximum sentence of 12 months in prison plus a $16,025 fine. His lawyer, Tim Smartt, said the sentence would be appealed and he would apply for bail in a higher court pending an appeal hearing. Smartt said Hersant should not be jailed for a non-violent act. Hersant's lawyers had argued that his comments and salute were protected by an implied constitutional freedom of political communication. On his way into court on Friday, Hersant maintained he had a right to express his political views. "We're going to argue that the law is constitutionally invalid and it's emotional and it's anti-white," Hersant told reporters. "It's my political view and I think it's a good fight for us to have an argument in court saying these laws are invalid."