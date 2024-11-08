Prince William: It's Been a 'Brutal' Year

The past year has "probably been the hardest" of Prince William's life, the British royal said Thursday, addressing cancer diagnoses for his father King Charles III and wife Kate, the princess of Wales. "It's been dreadful," said the prince, speaking at the end of his visit to South Africa, where he traveled for the Earthshot Prize awards, per the BBC . "Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult." He said he was "proud" of his wife and father "for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been brutal."

The New York Times compares the statement to the late Queen Elizabeth II's description of 1992 as her "annus horribilis," after three of her children experienced marriage trouble and Windsor Castle suffered a fire. William has been supporting his wife and children as Kate received chemotherapy, while at the same time standing in for his father, who stepped back from public duties for a time.

He admitted he didn't enjoy "more responsibility," but said the freedom of his role led him to set up the Earthshot Prize, which has been awarding five people a £1 million ($1.3 million) grant for environmental work each year since 2020. "And that's the future for me," William continued. "It's very important with my role and my platform, that I'm doing something for good, that I'm helping people's lives and I'm doing something that is genuinely meaningful." (More Prince William stories.)