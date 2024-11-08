Trump's 'Ice Maiden' Has Spent a Long Time in the Background

In a profile earlier this year, Politico described Susie Wiles as "the most feared and least known political operative in America." But Wiles, co-chair of Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, is about to get a much higher profile: Trump has named the 67-year-old as his White House chief of staff. She will be the first woman in the position since it was created 78 years ago during the Truman administration.

Decades of experience. Wiles has some 45 years of political experience, though Politico notes that it is largely in running campaigns, not governments. She worked for Ronald Reagan's 1980 campaign less than a year after she entered politics, the BBC reports. She worked for Dan Quayle in 1988. In 2012, she worked for Mitt Romney's campaign after briefly managing Jon Huntsman's campaign. She also helped Rick Scott become governor of Florida in 2010. Wiles has also worked as a lobbyist, and was still registered as one for a tobacco company earlier this year.