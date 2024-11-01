Vance: I'm Against Prosecuting Out-of-State Abortions

And more highlights from his interview with Joe Rogan
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 1, 2024 8:33 AM CDT

JD Vance followed former President Trump's lead in sitting for a three-hour interview with Joe Rogan, which aired Thursday. Several clips quickly went viral, "but they were being shared by the Harris-Walz campaign and its allies, not Vance or his running mate," per the Independent. The wide-ranging interview touched on abortion, immigrants, trans people, and Vance's response to the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump.

  • July 13: Vance said he went into "fight or flight mode" while mini golfing with his kids, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I actually thought they had killed him," Vance said, noting Trump had already implied Vance would be his running mate. "I grab my kids up, throw them in the car, go home and load all my guns, and basically stand like a sentry in our front door."
  • Abortion: When Rogan described laws that mean a woman could be prosecuted for traveling out of state for an abortion, Vance claimed not to know anything about it. "I don't like the idea, to be clear," he said, per Politico. "I've not heard of this, maybe as like a possibility, but not as something that actually exists in the law."

  • Celebrating abortion: Vance claimed Democrats have gone "way too far" with abortion rights and had begun to celebrate abortion by "baking birthday cakes and posting about it," per Firstpost. "I think there's very few people who are celebrating, though," Rogan shot back.
  • Poor health = liberal: Vance claimed studies have linked "testosterone levels in young men with conservative politics." "Maybe that's why the Democrats want us all to be, you know, poor health and overweight is because it means we're going to be more liberal, right?" he said, per Firstpost.
  • Turning trans for DEI: Vance suggested students are becoming transgender to "participate in the DEI bureaucracy" and get into a good college, like "Harvard or Yale." He said there's a dynamic "where, if you become trans, that is the way to reject your white privilege."
  • 'The normal gay guy vote': In one clip highlighted by the Harris campaign, Vance said he wouldn't be surprised if he and Trump picked up "the normal gay guy vote ... because they just want to be left the hell alone," per Politico. He said a friend—a "gay Reagan Democrat"—doesn't like how Democrats talk about LGBTQ+ topics.

  • 'Religious tyranny': In a discussion about Minneapolis allowing mosques to broadcast the Islamic call to prayer, Vance claimed "a large influx of immigrants who don't necessarily assimilate into western values" are trying to create "a religious tyranny at the local level." "And if you think that will happen at a national level, you're crazy," Vance said.
  • Emily in Paris: In a lighter moment, Vance revealed he's a fan of Netflix's Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins. While telling a story, he said he and his wife were "sitting there watching like some stupid show, Emily in Paris on Netflix, or something," then diverged a bit. "Sorry, I don't mean to call that a stupid show. I actually think Emily in Paris is a masterpiece, but set that to the side," Vance said.
