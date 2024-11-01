Vance: I'm Against Prosecuting Out-of-State Abortions

JD Vance followed former President Trump's lead in sitting for a three-hour interview with Joe Rogan, which aired Thursday. Several clips quickly went viral, "but they were being shared by the Harris-Walz campaign and its allies, not Vance or his running mate," per the Independent. The wide-ranging interview touched on abortion, immigrants, trans people, and Vance's response to the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump.



July 13: Vance said he went into "fight or flight mode" while mini golfing with his kids, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I actually thought they had killed him," Vance said, noting Trump had already implied Vance would be his running mate. "I grab my kids up, throw them in the car, go home and load all my guns, and basically stand like a sentry in our front door."

Abortion: When Rogan described laws that mean a woman could be prosecuted for traveling out of state for an abortion, Vance claimed not to know anything about it. "I don't like the idea, to be clear," he said, per Politico. "I've not heard of this, maybe as like a possibility, but not as something that actually exists in the law."